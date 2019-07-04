Woman who killed seven of her family members gets life imprisonment

crime

According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, Anil Kumar was beaten to death by the convicts over a family dispute at Morkukka village under the Mansurpur police station in the district on August 23, 2013.

Representational Image

Muzzafarnagar: A woman, who killed seven members of her family, has been awarded life imprisonment by the court. Reportedly, the woman had also killed her husband.

The accused was also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 each on the victim's wife Sanjo, Jaipal (father-in-law), Praveen (brother-in-law), Dayanand, Sompal, Naveen, Vedpal and Pradeep after holding them guilty under Sections 147, 148 and 302 of the IPC.



According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, Anil Kumar was beaten to death by the convicts over a family dispute at Morkukka village under the Mansurpur police station in the district on August 23, 2013.

Anil's father Rampal had lodged an FIR against the eight people.

In another similar case, a 24-year-old married woman was stabbed to death by a spurned lover when she refused to continue with the relationship. The alleged incident occurred at her residence in Chirag Dilli on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sunny, and the victim pinkey were in a relationship before she was married to her husband five years ago. However, the accused did not want to end the relationship and kept pestering the victim.

To get away from the accused, the victim, her husband and four-year-old son recently moved into a rented house in Chirag Dilli. But the accused still continued to pester her. On Friday, the accused visited the victim's residence when she was alone.

When the woman refused to carry on with the relationship, Sunny stabbed her multiple times. The accused was also injured during the incident, they said.

The police are probing whether he tried to kill himself or was injured during the altercation.

"When the police reached the spot, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The accused also had injury marks on his neck," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Following which, both Pinkey and Sunny were rushed to AIIMS.

While Pinkey succumbed to injuries, Sunny is currently being treated, police said. Pinkey used to run a beauty parlour, while her husband works as a mechanic, they said.

The knife used in the crime was seized from the spot, police added.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates