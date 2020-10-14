Women will not take a backseat post COVID-19: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba feels women will not take a step back as the entertainment industry moves towards revival in the aftermath of the pandemic. "I feel like women are in such high demand that if anybody is going to be staying at home, it will probably be the man," said Alba while talking about how the industry and the place of women in the new reality will change post the crisis.

"There is a major pull on women — behind the camera, in executive positions, in positions of power — because it is proven that your business will thrive, if there's diversity. So, there is going to be demand for more women at work. It's going to be a fast-forwarding cultural shift, where men are sharing the domestic burden. It won't all be on the woman's shoulders as it has traditionally been. That's my instinct," she added.

