Women's T20 Asia Cup: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stars in India's win over Thailand

Harmanpreet Kaur during her 27* v Thailand yesterday. Pic/PTI

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (unbeaten 27 off 17 ball and 3-11) delivered a solid all-round performance as the India eves defeated Thailand by 66 runs in the Asia Cup T20 tournament yesterday.

Put in to bat, India posted 132-4 in the designated 20 overs before restricting Thailand to 66-8 in theirs to record a second successive big win and stay at the top of the points table in the six-nation tournament. India's entire top order batting contributed well with Mona Meshram's 45-ball 32 being the top scorer.

