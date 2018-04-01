Women's T20 Tri-Series: Aus eves record highest T20 total to clinch tri-series final

Australia rode on a stunning display by Lanning (88 not out) and Elyse Villani (51 off 30 balls) as they amassed 209 for four, the highest-ever total in a women's T20 International



Aus skipper Meg Lanning en route her 88 on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Skipper Meg Lanning's blazing knock helped Australia reach a record total before Megan Schutt led a brilliant bowling performance to beat arch-rivals England by 57 runs in the title clash of the women's T20 tri-series in Mumbai on Saturday.

Australia rode on a stunning display by Lanning (88 not out) and Elyse Villani (51 off 30 balls) as they amassed 209 for four, the highest-ever total in a women's T20 International, surpassing the previous best of 204 for one posted by South Africa against Netherlands in 2010. Australia then performed with the ball by restricting England to 152-9, wining the game with ease.

