Women's WT20: Mithali Raj shines as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan

Mithali Raj in full flight yesterday

Riding on Mithali Raj's 56, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their ICC Women's World T20 match here yesterday. Chasing 134, Mithali and Smriti Mandhana gave India a solid start before the latter was dismissed for 26. The duo added 73 runs for the opening wicket. Mithali later got some support from young Jemimah Rodrigues (16).

Mithali's innings was laced with seven fours. Last-match centurion Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 14 as India chased the target with an over to spare. Earlier, opting to field after winning the toss, India made a great start with the ball, reducing Pakistan to 30-3 in the seventh over.

Pakistan made a fine recovery thanks to half centuries from Bismah Maroof (53) and Nida Dar (52) as the duo stitched 93 runs for the fourth wicket to take their side to a competitive total. India also dropped at least three easy catches, which allowed Pakistan to come back.

Opening bowler Arundhati Reddy immediately gave India the breakthrough by having Ayesha Zafar caught at the slips by Veda Krishnamurthy for nought in the final delivery of the first over.

Pakistan were yet to open account then and they could have been in a worse situation had Smriti Mandhana not dropped captain Javeria Khan in the third over.

But two run-outs in the space of three overs gave India the upper hand. First an outstanding direct throw from Rodrigues sent Umaima Sohail back to the pavilion in the fourth over while captain Javeria witnessed the same fate in the seventh over after a mixed-up.

