Wonder Woman Gal Gadot shares the ensemble cast of Death On The Nile

Director and actor Kenneth Branagh is all set to direct and act in his newest project, Death On The Nile, a sequel to the mystery thriller, Murder On The Orient Express. It has an impressive ensemble cast and is all set to release in the cinemas on October 9, 2020. And the cast just got bigger and better.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has also been roped in to play an integral part in the film and she took to her Instagram account to share this news. She wrote she's excited to join the magnificent Branagh and the talented cast of suspects.

Have a look at the post right here:

What's more fascinating is to see Ali Fazal being a part of the film as well. It's indeed a massive opportunity for the actor to make an impression in the international circuits and represent Hindi cinema on a global platform. Coming back to Gadot, she also has the sequel to Wonder Woman slated for release next year in June.

