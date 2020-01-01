Wonder Woman, Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place 2, Tenet: 2020 international films

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wonder Woman 1984

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig

First release: June 5

Following its highly acclaimed first edition, the Wonder Woman franchise returns with part two, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince. Patty Jenkins returns as director again for a film set in the mid-'80s, where the protagonist will face two iconic DC villains, Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Top Gun: Maverick

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller

First release: June 26

Tom Cruise is back as fighter pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, who trains a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a special mission. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, he is drawn into a confrontation with his fears.

Mulan

Cast: Liu Yifei, Donnie

Yen, Jason Scott Lee

First release: March 27

Niki Caro's American war drama is a live action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film by the same name, even though certain changes are believed to have been incorporated. An official statement reportedly describes this film as one that follows an honoured warrior's spirited daughter, as she steps up to serve in the Chinese Army after her father.

A Quiet Place 2

Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

First release: March 20

The first edition of this franchise proved that Jack Ryan star John Krasinski holds as much promise as a filmmaker, as he does as an actor. He returns to helm the sequel, which stars wife Emily Blunt, once more.

Birds Of Prey

Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead,

First release: February 7

The next chapter of Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) tale, this superhero film, based on the DC comic book, will see her team up with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya, to protect a young girl in danger.

No Time To Die

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch

First release: April 2

The 25th movie in the long-running James Bond series will see Daniel Craig slip into the part of the British spy for the fifth and last time. He has Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek as the antagonist in this offering, along with a few characters that return from previous editions.

Black Widow

Cast: Scarlett Johansson

First release: May 1

The first among a spate of spin-offs announced following the culmination of Avengers: Endgame is the fallen Avenger Black Widow's tale. Scarlett Johansson returns to tell the story of Natasha Romanoff in a film set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Natasha returns to Russia to sort out "unfinished business", involving the Red Room, the training program that produced Black Widow agents.

Tenet

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia

First release: July 17

As though having Christopher Nolan as director isn't reason enough to pique curiosity, Tenet is also relevant to Indian audiences owing to its cast, which includes Dimple Kapadia. Set within the world of international espionage, the trailer speaks of an impending third World War, with an element of time travel.

The Last Duel

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

First release: December

The 14th century drama is a tale of betrayal and justice told from three distinct points of view: two knights (Damon and Adam Driver) whose bond is tested by treachery, and a woman (Jodie Comer) navigating an oppressive culture.

Jungle Cruise

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Blunt

First release: July 24

As a riverboat captain, Dwayne Johnson headlines this big-budget adventure comedy. Emily Blunt plays a scientist and an adventurer in search of a mystical tree with healing properties. It is located in the wilds of the Amazon. She hires the reluctant Johnson to take her on the dangerous mission downriver to find it.

