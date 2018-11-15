Won't be happy if Wayne Rooney scores, says USA boss

football

I think a player like Rooney who had such a terrific international career, in the league but in terms of his national team, to have an opportunity to reward him for that as a federation, I kind of applaud that

Wayne Rooney

The decision to honour Wayne Rooney's England career in tonight's friendly against the United States has been backed by their head coach David Sarachan.

Rooney will make a late substitute appearance in a match named in honour of his foundation, with the Football Association's decision to toast the former captain's achievements splitting opinion.

Asked what he thought of the move to include Rooney and pay tribute to his career, the interim coach replied: "If he scores against us I won't be happy about the decision! I have thought about it because I know it has caused controversy.

I think a player like Rooney who had such a terrific international career, in the league but in terms of his national team, to have an opportunity to reward him for that as a federation, I kind of applaud that.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever