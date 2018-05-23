Won't swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Mohamed Salah, insists Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has stressed he would not swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has stressed he would not swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Ronaldo, 33, and fellow forward Salah, 25, have each scored 44 goals in all competitions for their clubs this season ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Los Blancos and the Reds in Kiev.

When asked if he would swap Ronaldo for Salah, a player with whom Real have been linked, Zidane said: "No, I have Cristiano and I talk about my players." While five-time winners Liverpool are in their first European Cup final since 2007, defending champions Real have lifted the trophy three times in the last four seasons, and 12 times in total.



Zidane, who has overseen the triumphs of 2016 and 2017, was keen to emphasise that Real will have the same desire as always. When asked if he thought Liverpool were more hungry, Zidane said: "I can't tell you about the opponent. I don't know what they are. What I can say is that we will have the same desire as always. This club is what it is: the same enthusiasm, dedication and desire as always. And nobody can take that away or tell us that we are less hungry than others. No one."

