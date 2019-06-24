World Cup 2019: AB de Villiers' wife shuts down troll who accused her of ruining his life

cricket-world-cup

AB de Villiers seems to be enjoying his retired life with his wife and kids. His wife keeps posting pictures of herself with the cricketer.

AB de Villiers with wife Danielle (Pic/ Danielle de Villiers Instagram)

AB de Villiers has been missing in action at the World Cup 2019 after his premature retirement from international cricket in 2018.

She recently posted a picture of herself with AB de Villiers and captioned it as, “I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words... How wonderful life is now you’re in the world. Much needed afternoon off with my one and only, confidant and bestie"

A user commented under the post saying, "Let's be honest. He rather be at the World Cup. You ruined his life and you broke so many hearts around the world. Kbye"

Danielle de Villiers did not take kindly to the user's comment and she replied saying to mind his own business and to not grace her posts with his pathetic, uninformed opinion again.

