World Cup 2019: Amir Khan watches India vs Pakistan with wife Faryal Makhdoom

While Pakistani pacer Amir enjoyed yet another satisfying spell against India yesterday, his boxer namesake was thrilled to be in the stands

Boxer Amir Khan posted this picture to his 2.14 million Twitter fans, alongside former England skipper Nasser Hussain at the Old Trafford Stadium yesterday; (left) Amir with wife Faryal Makhdoom yesterday

Manchester: With the high-profile India v Pakistan World Cup match happening in his hometown, it was highly unlikely that British boxing superstar Amir Khan would give it a miss.

"I always come for any India-Pakistan contest. It is the only cricket match that I attend in England. The atmosphere is electric and I love coming here," Amir told mid-day yesterday as he made his way to the VIP box at Old Trafford with his glamorous wife Faryal Makhdoom and daughters Lamaisah and Alayna.

Amir, who has Pakistani roots, was surprised by Pakistan's decision's to bowl after winning the toss. "I thought they would bat first, so I am a bit surprised. I don't know the conditions, but let's hope the weather stays fine [during the match]," he said.

Though Amir was rooting for Pakistan, the former unified light- welterweight world champion was more concerned about the match going off smoothly. "It is very important that the game goes off without any incident," Britain's youngest boxing Olympic medallist said in reference to the political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Amir co-owns a team in India's Super Fight League (Mixed Martial Arts) and Super Boxing League. He runs a boxing academy in Pakistan. Amir took a day off from his training yesterday to celebrate Father's Day with his family here and soak in the atmosphere. Amir's next professional fight is against India's Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia on July 12. It is the first time that he is going to take on an Indian in the ring.

