World Cup 2019: An Mahendra Singh Dhoni run out that will be talked about

MS Dhoni after his dismissal at Manchester yesterday. Pic /PTI

Manchester: Speculation was rife that MS Dhoni would announce his retirement from international cricket after India exited the World Cup here at Old Trafford yesterday. While skipper Virat Kohli said he hasn't told the team anything as yet, it is learnt that Dhoni will not take any decision until he reaches home.

Incidentally, the senior pro used his left hand while shaking hands with the Kiwi players after the game and apparently he experienced pain on his right hand throughout the tournament. During the New Zealand innings on Tuesday, he was often seen jerking his right hand whenever the ball hit his gloves. He also got a few knocks on his fingers while batting during the tournament.

Yesterday, Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls before he was run out via a Martin Guptill throw. If at all he has played his last international game for India, cricket lovers can point to the fact that he ended just how he began — with a run out (v Bangladesh in 2004). Despite enduring a highly forgettable game, Dhoni was seen in a relaxed mood as he walked towards the team bus after India's semi-final loss.

