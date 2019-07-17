World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes calls his friends and family 'Legends' on Twitter

cricket-world-cup

The 28-year-old Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs in the final against New Zealand. He has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament.

Ben Stokes

Toast of England right now, Ben Stokes, took to Twitter to thank his friends and family for their support during the World Cup triumph.

The 28-year-old Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs in the final against New Zealand. He has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament. "Amazing few days taking everything in. I want to thank friends, family, fans and everybody who has reached out with there congratulations to me and the team, the support from the nation has been incredible. You are all legends," Stokes tweeted.

England wrote history on Sunday when they triumphed over New Zealand to conquer their first ever World Cup win. In what has been billed as the best ever Cricket World Cup final, both the teams were tied on the same score during the match and the Super Over which lead to England taking the Cup for scoring more boundaries.

In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries -- 26 -- as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

A lot of fans commented on Ben Stokes' tweet, here are some interesting ones:

You deserve this Stokes what a player you're absolutely brilliant enjoy the moment mate âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â love from India ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂ — MANU TIWARYðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@MANUTIWARY10) July 16, 2019

I wanted nz to win but yeah this is for you ðÂÂÂ,you are a strong man Ben #respect pic.twitter.com/JGKl1mQpvk — Soham Mehta (@sohammehta1) July 16, 2019

You are! ðÂÂÂ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 16, 2019

Cracking tournement you stood up every time you were asked to, now go and win the ashes for us âÂ¤ï¸Â — Luke (@SCFCLuke) July 16, 2019

Ben Stokes' next assignment is the Ashes starting on August 1, 2019. A tournament which in most English and Australian players' eyes is at par with the World Cup.

With inputs from ANI

