World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes calls his friends and family 'Legends' on Twitter

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 13:28 IST | mid-day online desk

The 28-year-old Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs in the final against New Zealand. He has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament.

Toast of England right now, Ben Stokes, took to Twitter to thank his friends and family for their support during the World Cup triumph.

The 28-year-old Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs in the final against New Zealand. He has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament. "Amazing few days taking everything in. I want to thank friends, family, fans and everybody who has reached out with there congratulations to me and the team, the support from the nation has been incredible. You are all legends," Stokes tweeted.

England wrote history on Sunday when they triumphed over New Zealand to conquer their first ever World Cup win. In what has been billed as the best ever Cricket World Cup final, both the teams were tied on the same score during the match and the Super Over which lead to England taking the Cup for scoring more boundaries.

In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries -- 26 -- as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

Ben Stokes' next assignment is the Ashes starting on August 1, 2019. A tournament which in most English and Australian players' eyes is at par with the World Cup.

With inputs from ANI

