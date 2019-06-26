World Cup 2019: Bhuvaneshwar bends his back, Virat Kohli sweeps away

cricket-world-cup

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) chats with team physio Patrick Farhat during a practice session yesterday. Pic/AP,PTI

Manchester: Rain forced India to practice indoors yesterday in an optional training session ahead of their match against West Indies at Old Trafford here tomorrow. Skipper Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja were the only ones to arrive for the indoor session, with the rest of the team members hitting the gym at the team hotel.

The good news for India was that Bhuvneshwar, who had pulled his hamstring during the Pakistan match on June 16, bowled in the nets and did not look to be in any discomfort. He bowled under the watchful eyes of physio Patrick Farhat. Bowling coach Bharat Arun also kept a close eye on Bhuvneshwar’s actions.



India captain Virat Kohli during a training session yesterday. Pic/AFP

Bhuvneshwar bowled, albeit with a shorter run-up, for close to 45 minutes. However, there is still some uncertainty about the pacer having regained full match fitness as the wet conditions here yesterday prevented a proper practice session. If he is able to play against the Windies, then the team management will have to take the brave call of dropping hat-trick hero of the last match Mohammad Shami, unless the team management looks to rest pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who has smashed three consecutive half-centuries in the tournament, was in an adventurous mood yesterday as he played shots like the sweep, paddle sweep and reverse sweep, which he does not often execute. He struggled to get his timing right on most occasions. He also played against quite a few in-swinging deliveries and some left-arm spin, sent down by the bowling machine.

