World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar or Shami? Conditions will decide

As Windies seek to keep tournament hopes alive, favourites India have a problem of plenty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami

Manchester: If there is one major factor that makes the Indian team believe they can win the World Cup, it is their well-oiled bowling unit. Captain Virat Kohli has often reiterated that India can win games from any situation because of their bowlers. They restricted South Africa to 227 and Australia to 319. Pakistan managed only 212-5, chasing 336-5.

In a low-scoring match against Afghanistan, Mohammed Shami didn't let India miss the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar has recovered from the hamstring injury, which he suffered against Pakistan, but Shami's hat-trick show in the last match will most likely keep India's first-choice pacer on the bench when they take on West Indies today at the Old Trafford.

For India bowling coach Bharat Arun, it is a good headache to have. "Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle, which we didn't want to take a chance with. And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact is that he's done exceptionally well; it's an embarrassment of riches. We will take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi has done exceptionally well, so I think it's a pretty good headache to have," said Arun on the eve of the match.

Bhuvneshwar went through his fitness drill without any signs of discomfort, while Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled in open nets. According to Arun, the reason India's bowling unit comes out with flying colours every time they are under the pump, is their mindset. "For the bowlers to do well, they need to be aware of the batsmen's strength and shortcomings. They have enough breaks between games, so their workload has also been managed. What they really work on is the mindset, the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents," said Arun.Against Afghanistan, Mohammed Shami successfully defended 15 runs required off the final over.

Bharat Arun blue over blue remark

Manchester: A needless controversy was created after a political party leader said there is an attempt being made at saffronisation of the Indian team. There was speculation that India's jersey for the match against England in Birmingham on June 30 will have a predominant orange colour (since England wear blue too).

When India's bowling coach Bharat Arun was asked to comment on whether any colour matters to the team, he said: "We bleed blue, right. Blue is going to be predominantly the colour and that's it."

Arun seemed to have lost his cool when a scribe stated, 'you are not bothered' while asking a follow-up question about the colour of the jersey. Arun clarified: "I didn't say I'm not bothered. I said we are focusing on the game [v WI] and we are not aware of what colour we are getting."

