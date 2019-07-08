World Cup 2019: Bowling strategy: Why five is just fine for Team India

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli (left) congratulates Hardik Pandya after he takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera on Saturday. Pic /AFP

Manchester: The India team management gave the impression that they have taken a risk by not having the sixth bowler option when they dropped Kedar Jadhav for the game against Bangladesh. What if one of the frontline bowlers has an off day, the pundits asked.



However, that wasn't the case against Bangladesh. Against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday, it was a potential problem when Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for 73 in his 10 overs with only one wicket to show. But Jasprit Bumrah (10-2-37-3) once again pulled things back for Team India.

Going into the semi-final and final (if they qualify) of the tournament, it is likely that India will persist with the five-bowler strategy.

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said it helps in striking the right balance for the team. "Anyway, the sixth bowler wasn't really bowling that many overs. So, that is the reason why we are opting to play with this combination," explained Bangar after India's seven-wicket win over

Sri Lanka.

Bangar said with five frontline bowlers, India have been able to fully utilise Hardik Pandya for 10 overs and has allowed them to play Dinesh Karthik at No. 7. "We thought about the number of overs that the sixth bowler was eventually bowling, and at times we were pushing Hardik up. So, who was better suited at No. 7? Those were the questions that we (team management) discussed," said Bangar.

