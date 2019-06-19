World Cup 2019: Boxer Amir Khan 'would love to' give Pakistan cricket team tips on fitness, diet

cricket-world-cup

On Sunday, the boxer also tweeted that he would take revenge of Pakistan's defeat in the cricket team as he will go on to defeat Indian Neeraj Goyat in their upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia

British boxer Amir Khan, who is of Pakistan origin, on Monday said that he would love to give the Pakistan cricket team tips and advice on how to maintain a fitness level and be disciplined regarding their diet and food intake.

Amir Khan took to social networking website Twitter to post this: "Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet, and training. The team has talent but need to improve on Strength & conditioning and focus @TheRealPCB."

Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advise on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on Strength & conditioning and focus @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/GEUplrqdpP — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) June 17, 2019

On Sunday, the boxer also tweeted that he is looking forward to avenging Pakistan's defeat against India at the World Cup 2019 as he will go on to beat Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat in their upcoming bout in Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan lost to India today #ICCWorldCup2019 come July 12th I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in #SaudiArabia," he tweeted.

India went on to beat Pakistan by 89 runs via D/L method and managed to keep their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup intact at 7-0. Pakistan cricket team faced a huge backlash from fans who began to question their fitness levels.

"Feel the difference...Imran didn't allow Wasim to have a burger after the practice session, Sarfaraz was having burgers & cream shakes with the team a night before the big match against India in WC. Imran was ahead of this team even 31 years ago," one Twitter user posted after the match.

"India wholeheartedly thanks Sania Mirza for taking the paki boys & her hubby out for party till 2 AM b4 #INDvPAK match," wrote another Pakistan fan.

After batting first, India went on to post 336 runs on the board, all thanks to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI century. Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores as Team India comfortably defended their total and beat Pakistan by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22.

