World Cup 2019: Demolition job! Gayle, bowlers shine as West Indies thrash Pakistan

West Indies chased down Pakistan's paltry target of 106 runs in 13.4 overs with the loss of three wickets in the second ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Nottingham.

A resurgent West Indies hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday to launch their World Cup campaign in style. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for just 105 runs, with West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas taking four wickets.West Indies came out all guns blazing during the chase as Chris Gayle smashed a quick-fire fifty to take West Indies home in just 13.4 overs.

Oshane Thomas finished with four for 27 while Jason Holder 3-42 and Andre Russell 2-4 shared the spoils as Pakistan, sent in to bat, were demolished in just 21.4 overs. West Indies' Oshane Thomas is embraced by West Indies' Darren Bravo as he celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan for 0 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16).

Riaz put on 22 for the last wicket -- the highest stand of the match -- with Mohammad Amir, who made three not out. Pakistan's lowest World Cup score was 74, made against England at Adelaide on the way to their only World Cup title in 1992.

Imam-ul-Haq was the first batsman to be dismissed, caught behind the wicket by Shai Hope for two off the bowling of left-armer Sheldon Cottrell.

Russell then struck twice, bowling opener Fakhar in his first over and having Haris Sohail caught behind off a sharp rising delivery for eight.

Babar was caught by Hope off paceman Thomas to leave Pakistan in deep trouble at 62-4 in the 14th over. Holder removed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali in the space of nine balls for just three runs.

Some late hitting from Riaz took Pakistan over the 100-mark but they face a heavy defeat.

Fast bowler Amir is making his World Cup debut for Pakistan. He missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups due to a five-year spot-fixing ban

