World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller turned out to be an avid cricket watcher and an unlikely fan of Virat Kohli when he posted on Twitter

Thomas Mueller (pic/ Thomas Mueller Instagram)

Germany's national footballer and Bayern Munich's star striker Thomas Mueller has turned out to be a fan of Virat Kohli. Not only that, but he has also confessed to being watching the Cricket World Cup 2019 from Germany and will be rooting for the Indian cricket team in the tournament.

Thomas Mueller posted a picture of himself in a Team India t-shirt with a bat in his hand and captioned, "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert"

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past ðâð #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

The football world is keeping a close eye on the Cricket World Cup 2019. Earlier on, England forward Harry Kane had wished Virat Kohli good luck for the mega tournament.

He had tweeted, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @virat.kohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."

Virat Kohli had responded to Harry Kane's Tweet saying, "It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the Champions League final."

It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. ð pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019

