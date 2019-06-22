World Cup 2019: Hampshire county offers facilities to Indian team

cricket-world-cup

Ravi Shastri. Pic/AFP

Southampton: The facilities at the Ageas Bowl ground here have impressed the Indian team management and there is a possibility of utilising this venue as a base camp for future India tours to England.

Hampshire county chairman Rod Bransgrove on Friday had a meeting with India head coach Ravi Shastri and an official from the BCCI after the Indian team's practice session.

Bransgrove, who knows Shastri because of his bonding with Ian Botham, said a proposal was discussed to utilise Hampshire's facilities for all Indian teams.

"I was talking to Ravi about the possibility to use this stadium not only for tour fixtures, but also for training camps at the beginning of tours. They can have practice matches and use all the facilities to familiarise with the country before embarking on a tour — international, 'A' tour or U-19s. They can use us as a base. It has been happening with a lot of other teams like West Indies and Australia.

"Ravi was very positive about it. The teams that come here always say that this is the best place for cricket in England. That's what we want to continue doing and hopefully, it will get to our own English and Wales Cricket Board who don't share the enthusiasm of other countries," Bransgrove told mid-day. The Ageas Bowl boasts of a full-size training ground which is adjacent to the main stadium with training nets and an indoor facility.

