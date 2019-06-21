World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni get stylised with new hairdos

cricket-world-cup

Another Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to show his new haircut and posted a picture with celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim

Yuzvendra Chahal with hairstylist Hakim Aalim. (Right) Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

London: After their 89-run win over Pakistan in the World Cup, the Indian cricketers were handed a two-day break before they regrouped in Southampton on Wednesday. And no sooner did they hit the training ground did they catch the attention of fans with their new haircuts.

Skipper Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal were all spotted in new hairdos. Chahal took to Instagram to show his new haircut and posted a picture with celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim.

View this post on Instagram One Team ð®ð³ One Country #CheQmate A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onJun 14, 2019 at 3:59am PDT

India face Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground and Virat Kohli's boys are favourites to win the match.

India are currently fourth on the table and along with New Zealand, have not lost a single game so far in the tournament.

While Afghanistan are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a match in the World Cup 2019.

Senior Indian players including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen playing around with a bunch of kids during training ahead of the match against Afghanistan.

Wonder what made the Indian team practice with kids before an Afghanistan match? Did the Indian team send out a message to the opposition?

With inputs from PTI

