World Cup 2019: Is boundary countback fair? Never thought I'd answer that, says Williamson

New Zealand lost to England in perhaps the greatest World Cup final at the Lord's on Sunday due to inferior boundary count (16 in 50 overs to hosts' 24) after both the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

A "gutted" New Zealand captain Kane Williamson finds it difficult to accept that his team lost the World Cup final to England on a "boundary countback" rule but the revered "gentleman" of the 'Gentlemen's game' isn't angry about it.

"I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was his reaction when asked about the rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time.

"When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson summed it up nicely.

However, like a true sportsman, he had no intention of questioning the questionable rules set by governing body, slammed as "ridiculous" by former cricketers.

"It is what it is, really. The rules are there at the start. No-one probably thought they would have to sort of result to some of that stuff. A great game of cricket and all you guys probably enjoyed it," he said.

Twitter users, including some prominent personalities tweeted about their discontentment with the rule:

You guys played amazing..! Should not be sorry for anything..! Rather ICC should reconsider some of its rules.. #ShareTheCup pic.twitter.com/kt7Sgn1dQ2 — anirban chakraborty (@anirban38188750) July 15, 2019

The empiring criterion throughout the WC was disgusting and atlast it touched the optimum scorn level. Wonder to know that Kumar Dharmacena did not have the knowledge about the rules either 6 runs or 5

What a shame for Dharmacena and ICC and both have to beg the pardon#ICCRules pic.twitter.com/j50uJ0uRLk — Rameez Raja (@rajasahab66) July 15, 2019

We won't see such a final again. #ICCRules your rules are so bad. Joint winners would have made cricket noble. Our Gully cricket has better rules than @ICC pic.twitter.com/eMK2dX1hvP — Hasan fasih (@ItsHasanfasih) July 15, 2019

Dear @ICC

Plz change some of ur shit rules. This is 1 of them, aftr leveling d score by both teams. U r counting no. of boundaries instd of wicket fall 2 decide winner. Not agree wid shit rules evn most of d cricket fans also. #CWC19 trophy should b shared by both teams. #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4KvNpEYsLH — âï¸ð ââ¹ï¸Kð °ï¸ ð²âðâ (@monikasingh1206) July 15, 2019

#CWC19Final Well played Nz ! Match tie ! Super over tie!

Both are winners ! ICC rule is absolutely unfair! pic.twitter.com/nTic2PR6nR — Vidya (@vidyams7) July 15, 2019

These boys were truly deserving.

Are ICC rules just for the big 3? #ICCRules pic.twitter.com/ijwtjjJmsg — Imama Afzal (@ImamaAfzal) July 15, 2019

Even Street Cricket Rules are Better Then ICC #ICCRules pic.twitter.com/GxxTDF5uDr — Mohammad Bilal Lahoria (@LahoriaBilal) July 15, 2019

