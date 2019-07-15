World Cup 2019: Kids, don't take up sport, says dejected Jimmy Neesham

cricket-world-cup

It was the first-ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on Sunday night.

Jimmy Neesham (Pic/ AFP)

"Don't take up sport," New Zealand's dejected all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids as he hoped to find at least a day or two in the next decade when the nerve-wracking World Cup final loss to England won't rankle him.

However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had more boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," a disappointed Neesham, known for his witty remarks on cricket and life, tweeted.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved," he added.

New Zealand cricket fans felt the all-rounder's pain and tried to cheer him up on Twitter:

SHUT UP!!! You all were amazing. Not even a kiwi but still so proud — ðÂÂÂ (@rainzarry) July 15, 2019

Way ahead of ya, Jimmy! I will say this then I will say no more... it is a shame that England couldn't have become deserved winners. Not their fault but there is something rotten when a World Cup is decided on a technicality. Best to the boys... you guys still did us proud. — Bourbonjon (@bourbonjon) July 15, 2019

You might not realise the amount of kids y’ll have inspired. Chin up, you’re a champion bloke!! — ke (@crick3tki) July 15, 2019

You guys are an inspiration. The passion, the camaraderie, the culture and the leadership that NZ shown is something my kids will aspire for. If there is any such thing as losing with dignity then, we just learnt the very new meaning of dignity. #ChinUpKiwis — Vaquas Alvi (@VaquasAlvi_) July 15, 2019

Sir that Six you hit of Archer in the Super over, will be a postal stamp. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 15, 2019

Watching you guys play, More kids will grow up dreaming of hiting sixes and taking 5fers in a World Cup and winning trophies in future mentioning their journey started on 14 Jul’19 — Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) July 15, 2019

Jimmy, My âÂ¤ï¸Â goes out for you, and all the Kiwis. Am utterly heartbroken. I wouldn't have felt this bad even for India. — #VijayiBharat ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@chittukuruvi4) July 15, 2019

U guys are fighter man..

Salute!!

India wasn’t there so was supporting u all..

N I don’t know I would have been that hyped up!!

Never saw such a match

Thank u for taking up sports n for playing that way..ðÂ¤Â — Shreshtha Singh Chauhan (@Shresht08505635) July 15, 2019

I shouted out loud when you hit a six in super over. Hard luck for you guys but you all played like champs and didn't give up. You're all heroes! — Syeda Amarah Zahid (@AmarahZahid) July 15, 2019

Going to tell my kid not to listen to you on this one. Going to encourage every kid to be like you & #KaneWilliamson @BLACKCAPS are fabulous. You have our heart. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) July 15, 2019

Neesham picked up three wickets in Sunday's game. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand's maiden World Cup triumph.

"Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted," he said.

With inputs from PTI

