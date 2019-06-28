World Cup 2019: Manchester is 'Blue' today, says Virat Kohli

cricket-world-cup

The Old Trafford Cricket Ground had maximum turnout for the match and had a sea of Team India supporters wearing blue in the stadium.

Picture courtesy - Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat Kohli led India to their biggest win over West Indies in World Cups with a 125-run victory. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 72 runs and was awarded the Man of the Match.

Virat Kohli posted a picture with the fans outside the stadium and captioned, " Don't know about football, but Manchester was blue today! Comprehensive team victory."

The caption by Virat Kohli was in reference with Manchester having two very famous football clubs which are Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC.

Folks in Manchester are mostly divided whether one is a Manchester City fan who have a blue-colored home jersey or a Manchester United fan who have a red-coloured jersey.

India will take on England in their next World Cup match on June 30, 2019. India will be wearing their away jerseys which is orange in colour.

