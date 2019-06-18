World Cup 2019: Mohammed Amir asks fans not to cross line on social media

cricket-world-cup

Taking to Twitter, Amir wrote: "Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support (sic)."

Mohammad Amir

In a game that was completely dominated by India, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was the only bright spot as he returned figures of 3/47 from his 10 overs. And the loss has not gone down well with the Pakistan fans as they took to social media to express their displeasure. But Amir has requested them to not use bad words even though they are free to criticise the players.

Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 17, 2019

Fans started commenting under Amir's post with some crazy replies, let's check out some:

Stay away, i repeat stay away....

Justify your salaries with your performance... Bhad main gai tum logon ki hub ul watni...

ÙÂØ§ØªÙÂÚº Ú©ÛÂ Ø¨Ú¾ÙÂØª — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 17, 2019

They haven’t criticised you champ, you are the leading wicket taker so far but People should criticise, win or lose is a part of the game but still fight, when will we defeat India in the world cup? Like why can’t why we? Why they can? — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 17, 2019

Haar jeet hoti rehti hai magar haar main bhi aik dignity honi chahiye. Insaan kahay ‘Wah, at least acha khail kar to haaray’ magar afsos khailay bhi acha nahin. And pak team is just not trained to play in bad weather. Some reforms are badly needed. — Natasha Kundi ÙÂØªØ§Ø´Ø§ Ú©ÙÂÙÂØ¯ÛÂ (@NatashaKLondon) June 17, 2019

Jeet hui kab hy pichlay 7 world cup guzar gaye — ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ§ðÂÂªðÂÂ¡ ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¡ðÂÂ´ðÂÂ² ðÂÂ®ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ âÂÂ (@kesarBurki) June 17, 2019

How would you fix this and bounce back... school level cricket it seems. pic.twitter.com/3F72FDFOIN — Atif Siddiqui(NA244) (@azspti) June 17, 2019

Bhi kahan ka hero he amir amir hero tab hu ga jab start main wickets lay ga end per nai amir ne jitni bhe wickets lo hain wo boundaries per catch hoey hain hit martay hoey or her team last 20 overs main apni ings ko tez karti he — goldeneyes608 (@goldeneyes608) June 17, 2019

Sarfaraz Malik Or Hafeez Tou Gaaliyo K Mustahiq Hain E Mir haan Parchi Imaam Bhi Kuttay K Bachay Hain Ye — Syed Moin âÂª (@moinshah235) June 17, 2019

Shoaib Malik also added his bit on Twitter and wrote: "On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It's not a nice thing to do."

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board has come out with a clarification that the photos of the players dining and partying till late on the eve of the high-voltage clash is actually not from the eve of the game.

"The cricketers did not violate their curfew," a PCB spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

"The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time."

But the fans are clearly not impressed and there has been heavy trolling of the Pakistan players on twitter with some fans even making their displeasure known after Sarfaraz Ahmed and team surrendered meekly against Virat Kohli and boys in Manchester.

