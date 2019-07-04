World Cup 2019: 'Mr and Mrs' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend quality time in England
Virat Kohli posted a sweet picture of himself with Anushka Sharma on Twitter and captioned it as, "Mr and Mrs"
Virat Kohli is leading team India brilliantly in the World Cup 2019 at England, but he is also taking time off to spend some quality moments with his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.
Mr and Mrs ðâ¤ pic.twitter.com/GREgKXTcS2— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2019
Virat Kohli and Anushka fans could not control themselves and started commenting under the picture saying how adorable the couple is:
King & queen pic.twitter.com/sxH9xzXikd— 42nd coming (@imVnazrul) July 3, 2019
Are Yaar... #AnushkaSharma Bhabhi Phir Aap #SemiFinals Ke Pehle Hi Aaye ððð PS : Not This Time As #2015 ðð #CWC19 #Virat— RakulPreetFc_10 (@Rakulpreetfc10) July 3, 2019
Anushka Fan Right Now #Kohli ♥ï¸ðµð°ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/rLPnTI0XJN— Annu ð¥ðµð° (@Annu_155) July 3, 2019
Mr and Mrs Run Machine â¤ï¸— JAVID.NTRð®ð³ (@mdjavid111) July 3, 2019
Virat Kohli has been in good form in the World Cup 2019, scoring five fifties already, but he has not been able to score a century.
India has qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup and will mostly face England or New Zealand in the match.
Next up India face Sri Lanka in an inconsequential tie with both teams not gaining or losing anything from the match.
Recently, Virat Kohli had opened up on his team's bad performance in the loss against England and said that the team should have been more clinical.
"Look, every team has lost a game here and there. No one likes to lose but you have to accept that the other side played better," Kohil said after Team India's first defeat at this World Cup.
"The toss was vital, especially looking at the boundary that was quite short. I think it was 59 metres on one side, which is the minimum requirement for an international match, and on the other side, it was 82 metres. On a flat pitch, if their batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59- metre boundary, there's not much you can do," said Kohli, who also admitted that his team fell short in certain departments.
"We should have been clinical because the wicket was flat. We could have accelerated and got closer to their total. They [Indian bowlers] had to be a bit smart in the lines they bowled."
With inputs from Santosh Suri
