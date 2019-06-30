World Cup 2019: No kidding! Mini reporters at the press conference

cricket-world-cup

Neha Kubair, Edward Moloanly, Rudra Patel (right). Pic/Harit N Joshi

Birmingham: Three cricket-crazy kids kicked off the India and England press conferences at Edgbaston on Saturday as part of an initiative by ICC and UNICEF. While Edward Moloanly was the 'media manager' for the day, Neha Kubair and Rudra Patel were 'reporters' and opened the media briefing.

Neha, 11, whose father is from Chembur, Mumbai, asked India skipper Virat Kohli about the excitement over today's match. "We are excited. It's a very special occasion. We are very proud that we're a part of such a special game," said Kohli.

Edward fumbled a bit while introducing England skipper Eoin Morgan, but the applause and encouragement from the packed room kept him in good cheer. Rudra, 11, who has roots in Valsad, asked Morgan about how his team's preparation for a big match.

"When you are preparing for a game like tomorrow, you tend to call on previous occasions when you've played the team that you're going to play the following day. You gain confidence or look at strengths, the positive things that have happened, and look forward to the game ahead," said Morgan.

These 'Playground Pundits' are set to have a field day during the match as they will get an opportunity to meet cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar among a host of other former cricketers. Rudra has planned to ask the ex-greats some 'technical' questions.

