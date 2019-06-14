World Cup 2019: Pakistan fan's reaction on team's poor fielding goes viral on the internet
A Pakistan fan's reaction to his team's performance during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday has triggered a flurry of memes.
The fan's reaction came after Asif Ali dropped David Warner on 104 runs in the deep. The latter tried an upper-cut off Wahab Riaz's ball, but it landed in Ali's hand, who later dropped the catch.
The bald fan, with both his hands on his waist, looked very disappointed at Ali, who was right in front of him.
The reaction from the fan was so apt for the situation, so much so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared it on their official Twitter account.
ICC's on ground reporter then caught up with the fan in the stands for a quick interview.
We found him! ð— ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2019
Interview coming soon... pic.twitter.com/u2pFYvUrUm
Twitter went absolutely berserk at the Pakistan fan's reaction and made it trend all day. Take a look at some of the most funny ones.
Situation every Pakistan fans Rightnow: pic.twitter.com/eH15IVQK52— Natasha Mark (@Dreamerdude12) June 12, 2019
Premier League fixtures coming out, another season where PTV Sports will make no attempt to buy the rights to show live football. Because the dear doctor doesn't give a damn about football.— FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) (@FootballPak) June 13, 2019
Football fans in Pakistan be like. pic.twitter.com/r34EhtozEA
Pakistan fan's story sums-up in this single pic. #CWC2019 #Pakistan #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/QKMYiKeCC7— Fake Cricket Tweets (@cricketertweet) June 12, 2019
JUST IN: Local cricket fan sickened by BOTH Pakistan’s catching and Australia’s collapse this innings. #CWC19 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NIV3rwgK3J— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) June 12, 2019
