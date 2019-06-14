World Cup 2019: Pakistan fan's reaction on team's poor fielding goes viral on the internet

Published: Jun 14, 2019, 09:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The fan's reaction came after Asif Ali dropped David Warner on 104 runs. The latter tried an upper-cut off Wahab Riaz's ball, but it landed in Ali's hand, who later dropped the catch.

Pakistan fan (Pic/ Twitter)

A Pakistan fan's reaction to his team's performance during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday has triggered a flurry of memes.

The fan's reaction came after Asif Ali dropped David Warner on 104 runs in the deep. The latter tried an upper-cut off Wahab Riaz's ball, but it landed in Ali's hand, who later dropped the catch.

The bald fan, with both his hands on his waist, looked very disappointed at Ali, who was right in front of him.

The reaction from the fan was so apt for the situation, so much so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared it on their official Twitter account.

ICC's on ground reporter then caught up with the fan in the stands for a quick interview.

p>Twitter went absolutely berserk at the Pakistan fan's reaction and made it trend all day. Take a look at some of the most funny ones.

