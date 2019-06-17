World Cup 2019: Results of other matches will matter for semi-final hopes says Imad Wasim

cricket-world-cup

Pakistan cricket player Imad Wasim says Pakistan will have to pray for other match results to go in their favor if they want to progress into the semi-finals of the World Cup

After getting thrashed by arch-rival India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pakistan's all-rounder Imad Wasim said that the results of other matches would matter if the team needs to make it to the semi-final stages.

"Results of the other countries may come into play. From our point of view, we can only do what we can. What is in our hands is to try to win all four games and take it from there," Wasim said in an official statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester on Sunday. The Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan in every department. Rohit Sharma starred for India as he played a knock of 140 runs.

The match between both countries had to be stopped due to rain during the 35th over of Pakistan's innings.

When the match resumed, the target was adjusted to 302 for Pakistan and they required 136 runs of the final five overs, and they fell short by 89 runs.

Wasim said that the loss against India is really disappointing and now the team needs to win all their matches to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

"This was a really, really disappointing result for us. When we came back on after the rain, there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance," Wasim said.

The 30-year-old Wasim played Pakistan's first match in the World Cup against West Indies, but he was dropped from the subsequent games. He made his way back into the team against India.

Wasim was not able to take wickets against India, but he bogged down Men in Blue's run-rate. When asked whether he will play the next games, Wasim replied it is up to the coach and the captain.

"That is not up to me. It is up to the captain and the coach," Wasim said.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the World Cup. They defeated tournament hosts England, but they have suffered losses at the hands of the West Indies, Australia, and India. Their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

The team will next take on South Africa on June 23.

