World Cup 2019: Furious fans take to Twitter after third umpire declares Rohit Sharma out

West Indies win referral as Rohit Sharma is declared caught behind after appeal is referred to the third umpire. Though evidence of a clear edge looks inconclusive in replays, the decision goes in favour of West Indies

Rohit Sharma's third umpire decision (pic/ Twitter)

Controversy hit India vs West Indies match when Rohit Sharma was given out caught behind off the bowling of Kemar Roach. West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope caught the ball and appealed. The on-field umpire was not interested in the appeal and ruled the decision not-out. Not convinced, the West Indies team ask for a referral and the decision was referred to the third umpire.

Replays suggested that there was a noise as the ball went past the bat. The delivery pitched on a hard length and jagged back in sharply and the ball sneaked through a gap between Sharma's bat and pad. However, what stoked controversy was that though the replays did not clearly show if the ball had hit the bat's edge Rohit Sharma was declared out by the third umpire. Sharma was disappointed with the decision shaking his head as he walked off, perhaps suggesting that he did not edge the ball.

Virat Kohli then came out to bat to join KL Rahul at the crease.

Disappointed fans took to Twitter to express their opinion

Whats Your Take on this decision of Rohit Sharma?



Like For OUT

Retweet For NOT OUT#INDvsWI #INDvWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/7bOBPmZOaZ — Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@IamRs45Fc) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma and his wife seen beating the 3rd umpire just now. ~ Sources #INDvsWI — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 27, 2019

This is shocking. Rohit Sharma was a clear NOT OUT. What a substandard umpiring in this ICC World Cup #INDvsWI — Nitish Maheshwari (@nitishmaheshwri) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma, in the dressing room, is having a close look at his dismissal.



Was there an inside edge? He doesn't think so!#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #CWC19 #TeamIndia #WIvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 27, 2019

