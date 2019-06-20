World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional message for Shikhar Dhawan

cricket-world-cup

Dhawan was on Wednesday forced out of the mega-event owing to a fractured left thumb, an injury that he picked up during the June 9 clash against Australia. The swashbuckler scored a match-winning hundred while playing through pain in that game.

Shikhar Dhawan with Virat Kohli

legendary Sachin Tendulkar Thursday said he expects Shikhar Dhawan to bounce back strongly from the injury setback that has forced him out of the World Cup and backed the opener's replacement Rishabh Pant to do well.

Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever.

Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/T7qzKcDfoO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2019

Dhawan was on Wednesday forced out of the mega-event owing to a fractured left thumb, an injury that he picked up during the June 9 clash against Australia. The swashbuckler scored a match-winning hundred while playing through pain in that game.

"Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I'm sure you'll come back stronger than ever," Tendulkar tweeted.

Replacing Dhawan in the team is the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who has impressed one and all with aggressive hundreds during maiden Test tours of England and Australia.

"Rishabh you've been playing well & there can't be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!," Tendulkar.

Shikhar Dhawan replied on Sachin Tendulkar's post saying, "Thank you Paaji"

Thank you so much Paaji ðÂÂÂ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 20, 2019

Several other users also commented on Sachin Tendulkar's post:

Wish you speedy recovery to Gabbar #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bYN9bH8m4i — Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (@Sudhir10dulkar) June 20, 2019

Sachin, you are the one who have always backed @ImRo45 and no doubt he is now a ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Manish BothraðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@MoneyMystery) June 20, 2019

Good luck rishab — Aryan Chauhan (@AryanCh56766095) June 20, 2019

Rishbh Pant Should play in place of Kedar Jadhav,SHANKAR is gud bowler n diffensive batsmen who can be gud when early wickets fall.Pant,Pandya,Dhoni are agresive ones.Who can rise run rate.Flexible Batting position is key for India. — VISHAL PEDHARKAR (@pedharkar) June 20, 2019

Sir tendulkar..... Good luck to thik h but hme to @rishab k ulte pulte batting style or shot se dr lgta h ... Bc!.. kb" OUT "' ho jaye ðÂÂ¢ , KUCHH tips do rishabh ko — Dr Ajeet Sharma (@ajeetrazz123) June 20, 2019

Shikhar sir come back strongly we are waiting for you — Rejjak Islam (@IslamRejjak) June 20, 2019

This might b end of career for Shikhar Dhawan where the reserve bench too is houseful & when we have pool of some great talents waiting to roar with likes of Pant, Gill,Shreyas,Raidu,Ishan then things look very difficult to make a comeback — nripendra awasthi (@vbdesigns1) June 20, 2019

Get well soon - shikhar dhawan

And all the best - rishabh pantðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — VivekðÂÂ» (@VivekKu50627295) June 20, 2019

India will play their next match on Saturday against minnows Afghanistan. The two-time champions are undefeated in the ongoing edition.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates