World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar to debut as on-air expert

The Master Blaster will take his place in the commentary box ahead of the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will make his debut as an on-air expert in the ICC ODI World Cup, starting Thursday in the United Kingdom.

Tendulkar joins an illustrious panel of experts in the pre-show on Star Sports. He will have his own segment 'Sachin Opens Again'.

The 46-year-old, who has represented India in six World Cups, holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup, scoring 673 in 2003.

India opens its campaign on June 5 against South Africa.

The other list of commentators for the ICC World Cup includes Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Wasim Akram, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Melanie Jones, Michael Atherton and Alison Mitchell.

Other big names who will commentate through the tournament are Pommie Mbangwa, Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Michael Clarke, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Isa Guha, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan, and Ian Ward.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Sourav Ganguly are also part of the list.

