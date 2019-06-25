World Cup 2019: Shane Warne has a warning for England spectators

cricket-world-cup

Smith and Warner made their comeback in the Australian team after serving their year-long ban, which was handed out to them for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal last year.

Shane Warne doing commentary during a match

Former Australian cricketer and spin legend Shane Warne has urged England fans not to boo David Warner and Steve Smith during the England-Australia match on June 25, 2019.

"Lastly, the fans at Lords & booing Smith and Warner. I don't like any players being booed in any sport, but if the fans who pay their $$ want to, then they are entitled too - go for it. But do it at your own peril as I know this will not effect them - but could inspire !!!!!!," wrote Warne, the former Australian spinner, on Twitter.

Lastly, re the fans at Lords & booing Smith and Warner. I don’t like any players being booed in any sport, but if the fans who pay their $$ want to, then they are entitled too - go for it. But do it at your own peril as I know this will not effect them - but could inspire !!!!!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019

There were some hilarious responses under Shane Warne's tweet, here are some reactions:

They might start booing there own team if there 4-20 and are getting out to some dodgy shots.ð — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) June 25, 2019

Australian players going to taste their own fans behaviour. Good luck..#CWC19 #AUSvENG #ENGvAUS — Naseef ahammed (@Naseef_Aek) June 25, 2019

I am England fan but they’ve been punished enough for what they did. Smith clearly lives for cricket and he was forced to miss a year of it! Booing them is pointless! — Tom (@afatherlevel) June 25, 2019

I'm a #Proteas fan and I couldn't care less. I've got bigger problems, as you know.



ð — Ntuthuko Hlanguza (@mr_tuggz) June 25, 2019

What’s your thoughts on broad getting booed every time he plays in australia? — Thomas Harvey (@tomharve) June 25, 2019

Same as Barmy army chanting at every player e.g Mitchell Johnson



Players need to be stronger minded



I hope the poms give Davey heaps and all summer ðð — Darrell (@davies_darrell) June 25, 2019

Yes, many many empty seats pic.twitter.com/7Yj9al5kVz — Mark Rowe (@TheBucket83) June 25, 2019

They’re cheats. Fully get what they deserve, the fact they’re Aussies makes it even better — Simon Rusbridge (@SimonRusbridge) June 25, 2019

Smith and Warner made their comeback in the Australian team after serving their year-long ban, which was handed out to them for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal last year.

The English cricket fans booed Smith and Warner at many occasion during the premier tournament. However, it did not thwart their performance as the duo displayed impeccable performances during the quadrennial tournament.

Moreover, Warner is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 447 runs, only 29 runs behind Shakib Al Hasan, who atop the list.

Warne also said that in such big games, big-name players should take the lead in ensuring their team's victory.

"Sorry, one more thing. In these big games you need your big name players to stand up ! The players that will today are the ones that think clearly through the tough situations and moments in the game - plus they will play with no fear and welcome the pressure. Hurry up already !," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Sorry, one more thing. In these big games you need your big name players to stand up ! The players that will today are the ones that think clearly through the tough situations and moments in the game - plus they will play with no fear and welcome the pressure. Hurry up already ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019

Australia will compete against England today at Lord's Cricket Ground.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates