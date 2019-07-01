World Cup 2019: Stars descend at Edgbaston, not just on the field of play!

cricket-world-cup

"I just love them and wear them when I am doing other [media] work because when it is BCCI commentary, I have to wear their jacket," Sunil Gavaskar said

Ad man and ex-Ranji player Piyush Pandey

Birmingham: There was no shortage of star power again for the high-profile World Cup match between India and England here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground yesterday. Ad guru Piyush Pandey was seen making his way to the ground along with chairman of HDFC bank Deepak Parekh.

Pandey, who played in the Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan and is a huge Salim Durrani fan, was watching his second match of the World Cup here. "I came for the India v Australia game on June 9 [at The Oval]. I got an invitation for this match so I have come. I don't know whether I will be back for any other match," Pandey told mid-day.

It was not just these distinguished people in attendance here yesterday. Among the many fans was Devrath Kamath, owner of Mumbai's iconic eatery, Café Madras. Even Mumbai Cricket Association's Chief Executive CS Naik flew down from Mumbai to watch the big clash. "I plan to watch Wimbledon as well," said Naik.



Sunil Gavaskar wearing a personalised shirt (right)

Sunil Gavaskar's customised shirt

SUNIL Gavaskar's presence can make heads turn, but yesterday even his shirt made the media fraternity here sit up and take notice. The cuffs of his crisp shirt had SMG (Sunil Manohar Gavaskar) inscribed on them. "Yes, it is a customised shirt. I got it from a shop called Masculine in Juhu. I've been wearing them for quite some time now," Gavaskar told mid-day. Gavaskar was also pleased with the jackets he gets from a shop called Avanti at Shivaji Park. "I just love them and wear them when I am doing other [media] work because when it is BCCI commentary, I have to wear their jacket," he said.



Chennai Super Kings's die-hard fan Sarvanan Hari at Edgbaston yesterday. Pics/Harit N Joshi

CSK sponsor super fan Saravanan Hari

SARAVANAN Hari, a die-hard Chennai Super Kings fan, finally made it to England for his first World Cup match. "I'm thankful to CSK for sponsoring my trip. I wanted to come earlier but had a family problem and then my work schedule. I am just glad to be here," Saravanan told mid-day.

