World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat

Team India cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma

With India's practice session cancelled due to rain yesterday, the Men in Blue headed to Cineworld Nottingham theatre here to watch Salman Khan’s latest Bollywood blockbuster Bharat.

It is learnt that only those ticket holders, who had booked well in advance, were allowed to enter the cinema hall, while all the remaining tickets for the 4.30pm show were booked by the Indian team management due to security reasons.

The Indian team stayed put in their hotel for almost the entire day due to rain and windy weather here. And with the weather forecast being bad over the next two days, there’s a strong possibility that the India v New Zealand match will not take place.

Rain has played havoc at the World Cup so far with three matches already washed out and one, between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, being decided via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Bails manufacturers react

Meanwhile, the manufacturer of the LED bails are ‘stumped’ after five instances were reported of the zing bails not dislodging despite the ball hitting the stumps. They have promised to review the system. “The Zing wicket system has operated in well over a thousand games and this has not happened frequently. This recent cluster currently has us stumped,” David Ligertwood, a director at Zing, told PA Sport.

“Zing is currently monitoring the situation, including how they are being put in the pitch at the ground. At the same time, Zing is looking into whether there are some practical modifications that can be made in future to make the bails come off easier,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ICC has maintained that the LED bails will continue to be used throughout this World Cup as, "The playing conditions cannot be altered midway through the tournament."

