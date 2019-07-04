Virender Sehwag, Kaif, Laxman support Ambati Rayudu's decision

cricket

Former master-blaster Virender Sehwag messaged Ambati Rayudu on Twitter and said that it must be painful to be ignored by the team management and selectors again and again.

Ambati Rayudu

Cricket World felt the pain when Ambati Rayudu abruptly retired from cricket as a response to being snubbed by the selectors again and again over World Cup selection. Cricketers like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif came forward and expressed their thoughts on Rayudu retirement/

"Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the World Cup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement," Sehwag wrote.

Mohammad Kaif, the former batsman, said that Rayudu did everything he could to make a comeback in the team. He further added that the World Cup snub has hurt him deeply.

"Have to feel for #AmbatiRayudu, did everything he could to make a comeback, did well in the opportunities he got but the World Cup snub must have hurt him really deeply. Wish him the best in retirement," Kaif tweeted.

VVS Laxman, the former cricketer, felt sorry for in-form Rayudu and wished him happiness and peace in his second innings.

"Can understand the pain and anguish Ambati Rayudu may be feeling after the World Cup snub even after performing well. I wish him lots of happiness and peace in his second innings," Laxman said.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an IPL franchise, wished the retirement news was not true. It took to Twitter and said, "Rayudon't! Wish it wasn't true! #AmbatiRayuduRetires."

Rayudu made a decision to step away from cricket earlier today. In a letter to the BCCI, he said, "I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

The 33-year-old expressed his gratitude to the national governing body for cricket and all the state associations including Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha, and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for their support.

Rayudu also thanked captains MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under whom he played.

Ambati Rayudu's letter to the BCCI read:

"Respected sir, I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the bcci and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda,Andhra and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two ipl franchises MI and Csk for their support. It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country. I would like to thank the captains i have played under ,MS Dhoni, Rohit sharma and especially Virat kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought up on for the last 25 years at various different levels. Finally I would like to thank my family and all the wellwishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey."

The former middle-order batsman signed off, saying he learned from every up and down in his career at various levels. He also thanked his family and well-wishers for their continued support.

Rayudu was a regular member in the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He had been team's number four batsman since the Asia Cup last year. He had scored one century and four half-centuries since then.

Rayudu even scored 113-ball 90 in New Zealand earlier this year paving the way for India's victory. But he fell off the wagon of late as he was not able to replicate his good performances in the ODI series against Australia. The batsman played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.

