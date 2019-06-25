Search

World Cup 2019: Wanted to commit suicide after India loss, says Pakistan coach

Published: Jun 25, 2019, 09:51 IST | mid-day online desk

The defeat put Pakistan's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger. And, although they kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted

Mickey Arthur

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur yesterday revealed that the World Cup 2019 loss to India was so painful and humiliating, that it left him depressed and wanting to commit suicide. Pakistan lost to India by 89 runs at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

The defeat put Pakistan's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger. And, although they kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted the India loss left him feeling desperately low. "Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide," Arthur said.

"But it was, you know, it's only one performance. "It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there." Arthur's emotional comment may have been exaggerated to show how passionate he is about his job.

But some fans feel the South Africa-born coach's words are in bad taste given Pakistan's former coach Bob Woolmer died of natural causes during the 2007 World Cup. Pakistan lifted Arthur's spirts with an impressive 49-run win against South Africa at Lord's.:

Pakistan are still in the race for a World Cup semi-final spot, however, they need to win their remaining games three games in the league stage and improve their net run rate. Pakistan play against table-toppers New Zealand next and Kane Williamson's team has not lost a single game in the tournament so far. 

With inputs from AFP

