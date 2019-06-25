World Cup 2019: Wanted to commit suicide after India loss, says Pakistan coach

cricket-world-cup

The defeat put Pakistan's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger. And, although they kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur yesterday revealed that the World Cup 2019 loss to India was so painful and humiliating, that it left him depressed and wanting to commit suicide. Pakistan lost to India by 89 runs at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

The defeat put Pakistan's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger. And, although they kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted the India loss left him feeling desperately low. "Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide," Arthur said.

Is the Pakistan Head Coach position getting to Mickey Arthur, considering the media pressure? Inappropriate comment considering past events? #CWC19 #PAKvSA #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fWKAl3vqcR — Down The Ground: A ð Podcast (@downthegroundtw) June 24, 2019

"But it was, you know, it's only one performance. "It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there." Arthur's emotional comment may have been exaggerated to show how passionate he is about his job.

But some fans feel the South Africa-born coach's words are in bad taste given Pakistan's former coach Bob Woolmer died of natural causes during the 2007 World Cup. Pakistan lifted Arthur's spirts with an impressive 49-run win against South Africa at Lord's.:

Secondly what he said about mickey arthur today was very unethical. Not a good example as a Pakistani to the world. A foreign person who is training our team and was so depressed that he even thought about suicide to say something so rude about his view is very wrong 2/2 — manal aftab (@manalaftab3) June 24, 2019

"Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Claims World Cup 2019 Defeat To India Left Him Wanting To "Commit Suicide"."#cwc19 pic.twitter.com/huwxnsGjf9 — T. (@Being_Tammy) June 24, 2019

Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Claims World Cup 2019 Defeat To India Left Him Wanting To "Commit Suicide" @ImranKhanPTI @peaceforchange #CWC19 #BANvAFG #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/kKut3DOEJN — Nadeem Mughal (@Warforchange) June 24, 2019

This is shocking!

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur wanted to commit suicide after India loss?

The article also reminds us of Bob Woolmers death in 2010 after a miserable tournament as Pakistan's coach!



https://t.co/cD2163UG4X via @cricketracker — Achyut Menon (@achyutmenon) June 24, 2019

yooo mickey arthur contemplating suicide after the india game is bare deep uno. Imagine how emotionally attached to the pak side he must be ð­ — Rajab (@rajabm94) June 24, 2019

Pakistan are still in the race for a World Cup semi-final spot, however, they need to win their remaining games three games in the league stage and improve their net run rate. Pakistan play against table-toppers New Zealand next and Kane Williamson's team has not lost a single game in the tournament so far.

