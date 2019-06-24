World Cup 2019: We tried to stop Kagiso Rabada from playing in IPL, says SA captain Faf du Plessis

cricket-world-cup

Having already lost to England, Bangladesh and India earlier, the loss to Pakistan was the last nail in the coffin for Faf du Plessis' men.

Kagiso Rabada with Faf du Plessis

South Africa's unceremonious exit from the 2019 edition of the World Cup on Sunday came as no shocker as they looked like a team which wasn't prepared to challenge the best in the business. While the lack of preparedness was evident in their performance through the tournament, it has come to the fore that Cricket South Africa (CSA) wanted the players to plan better, but the cricketers were keen to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"CEO Thabang Moroe, President Chris Nenzani and coach Ottis Gibson even had meetings on the release of the players for the IPL. This was during the series against Sri Lanka. While I am not aware if the team management also wanted the players to return early and attend a camp before leaving for England, there was some debate on the release keeping an eye also on the workload. But the players were keen to be a part of the IPL from the beginning," a CSA official told IANS.

In fact, the moment Kagiso Rabada complained of a stiff back, he was asked to pack his bag and return to South Africa and stay fresh for the World Cup. But the ploy clearly didn't work much as the pacer finished with six wickets from six games with best figures of 2/39 against India. More than the wickets, it was his average speed that dropped and it didn't miss the eye of skipper Faf.

Faf du Plessis in the post-match presser revealed that the management did try to stop Kagiso Rabad from going to the IPL 2019.

Speaking after the loss on Sunday, du Plessis admitted that efforts were made to stop some of the players from playing in the IPL to ensure they remained fit and fresh for the World Cup.

"We did try and get him not to go to the IPL; to try and stay and get fresh. That wasn't the case of -- and then when he went there, we were like, let's try and get him back halfway through the IPL because it's important, not just for him, but a few other players. And KG is-you can see that his pace is probably a little bit down from where he normally is," the skipper said.

Faf du Plessis "we did try and get him (Kagiso Rabada) not to go to the IPL" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rUmbcDIfw2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 23, 2019

Interestingly, when asked about managing the workload in the IPL, Rabada had said: "Bowling four overs is not an issue. It is the travel and the rest of the commitments that come with it that become difficult to handle."

Kagiso Rabada took to Twitter to respond to the allegations.

Kagiso Rabada responds to Faf du Plessis' comment about Rabada being asked to not take part in IPL 2019. https://t.co/RI5Llpro2n — absy (@absycric) June 24, 2019

All-rounder Chris Morris had also made it clear during the IPL that he wasn't too worried about workload management with the World Cup round the corner. "I train when I have to and rest when I have to. I am not going to subdue my training, if someone tells me," the Delhi Capitals player had said.

The unceremonious exit from the World Cup had cricket fans on Twitter talking with many questioning individual performances of the top players in the team:

Hurts to see the decline of SA in this @cricketworldcup !!! Sad Africa. #FafduPlessis has a team with such talent. Just not coming together! #CWC19 #SAvPAK — Spor-tingly Rajeev (@jeeves_m) June 24, 2019

South Africa out of World Cup but huge respect to Cricket South Africa and Faf du Plessis for rejecting AB de Villiers after betraying country for money. nobody is bigger than the game. #MoneyIsTheRootOfAllEvil . @OfficialCSA @faf1307 @ABdeVilliers17 — Aayush Dahal (@IamDahal) June 24, 2019

Faf Du Plessis has been blaming ipl for each players performance. Conveniently forgetting that he played the entire ipl. This time it is purely a leadership failure. They did not even get to the point where they normally start choking. — Sachin Girishkumar (@sachin_gk) June 24, 2019

With inputs from IANS

