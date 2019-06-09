World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?

cricket-world-cup

While Ajay Jadeja remains India's only century-maker in 11 World Cup games against Australia, there is a good chance he will have some company by the end of today

Ajay Jadeja

Indian fans will be hoping that the 1983 and 2011 champions won't suffer a loss like the one they endured in their 1999 World Cup encounter against Australia at The Oval, the same venue where both teams clash today.

After being put in to bat by Mohammed Azharuddin, Australia, led by Steve Waugh, posted 282-6 thanks to a top-score of 83 from opener Mark Waugh. All-rounder Robin Singh accounted for Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting (23).

The chase started horribly for India as the exit of Sourav Ganguly (8), Sachin Tendulkar (0), Rahul Dravid (2) and Azharuddin (3) left India tottering at 17 for four. However, Ajay Jadeja played a fine innings of 100 not out and Robin's 75 provided a layer of respectability to the India innings. However, India were dismissed for 205 to lose by 77 runs in a highly forgettable match for the Anshuman Gaekwad-coached outfit.

Glenn McGrath sent back Tendulkar — caught behind by Adam Gilchrist — for a duck in the first over of the innings. The 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Robin and Jadeja ended when Robin played an ambitious shot off Tom Moody which found Paul Reiffel at long leg. Apart from Jadeja and Robin, no other Indian batsmen crossed double figures and when that happens, defeat is only expected.

