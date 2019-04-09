World Cup flashback: Gilchrist walks and wins hearts in 2003

cricket

Contrary to the image of the Australians walking only when their cars run out of petrol, Gilchrist's gesture came as a surprise. It also won many hearts

Adam Gilchrist edges one to SL wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara

It was a sight that left the cricketing world stunned - Adam Gilchrist walking back after umpire Rudi Koertzen had negated Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva's appeal for a caught-behind verdict during the 2003 World Cup semi-final at Port Elizabeth.

With Sri Lanka looking to make their first final since their successful one in the 1996 World Cup, Gilchrist, with 329 runs in the tournament, was a prized Australian wicket.

After seeing the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman dismissed for 22 and then the departure of Ricky Ponting (2) and Matthew Hayden (20) in quick succession, Sri Lanka would have fancied their chances of being the first team to beat the Aussies in the 2003 edition. However, Andrew Symonds' unbeaten 91 helped Australia post 212 for seven. A rain interruption resulted in Sri Lanka having to face a revised target of 172 in 38.1 overs. Brett Lee's 3-35 and Glenn McGrath's 1-20 restricted SL to 123-7 in 38.1 overs as Australia won by 48 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.



Ricky Ponting (left) and Glenn McGrath

Figured out

Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Glenn McGrath featured in four World Cup finals - 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007 - the most by any player. The duo were part of three World Cup-winning squads (1999, 2003 and 2007).

Did you know?

Sunil Gavaskar was adored at the Wankhede Stadium and for good reason, but a section of the iconic venue's crowd forgot their manners and gave him an unkind reception as he walked back to the pavilion after being bowled by England's Phillip DeFreitas for four in the 1987 World Cup semi-final which India lost by 35 runs.

Player to watch: Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes is considered England's trump card for the forthcoming World Cup. While he is making waves with his pace, his power-hitting prowess that was seen in the five-match ODI series v Australia last year took everyone by surprise. Woakes smashed 170 in three innings to end up as England's third highest run-getter in the series. Come the World Cup, there is no doubt that he would be eager to make up for the disappointment of the 2017 Champions Trophy at home where a side strain in the second over of England's opening contest against Bangladesh ended his participation in the tournament.

