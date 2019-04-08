World Cup flashback: How Allan Lamb shocked West Indies

cricket

Hooper, bowling medium pace, disturbed Gatting's furniture. One run later, Hooper sent back Gooch. Soon, England were gasping at 131 for six

England batsman Allan Lamb. Pic/Getty Images

England stunned the WI with a two-wicket win at Gujranwala in the 1987 World Cup. After restricting WI to 243 for 7, England were in trouble at 40 for 2. But Graham Gooch and Mike Gatting put on 58 for the third wicket before Carl Hooper, bowling medium pace, disturbed Gatting's furniture. One run later, Hooper sent back Gooch. Soon, England were gasping at 131 for six.

John Emburey threw his bat around and so did Philip DeFreitas. When No.10 Neil Foster joined Lamb, England needed 34 off three overs. Lamb blasted 15 in the 48th over from Courtney Walsh and then Patrick Patterson conceded only six in Over No. 49.

Thirteen to get in the last over, Lamb hit Walsh's first ball for two and the next one for four. The third ball gave England four wides. A no-ball also helped England and it was down to two runs to get from four balls with Foster on strike. The tailender hit one through the slips which reached the boundary for England to win a thriller. Lamb was man of the match for his 67 not out off 68 balls.

Figured out

Middle-order batsman James Taylor was left stranded on 98 not out when England's innings ended at 231 while chasing a 343-run target against Australia in the 2015 World Cup match at Melbourne on February 14. It was a bizarre end because Taylor had a leg before decision overturned on review but James Anderson was adjudged run out at the other end.

Did you know?

John Emburey and Allan Lamb were quoted on ESPN Cricinfo as saying that the England team led by Mike Gatting carried their pillows with them and slept during the one-hour bus journey from Lahore to Gujranwala to freshen up to take on the West Indies in their 1987 World Cup tie.

Player to watch

Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand has a dangerous all-rounder in Jimmy Neesham, who will look to hit the high notes in his maiden World Cup appearance for his country after missing out narrowly in 2015. The left-handed batsman hits the ball cleanly and is a good judge of length which will be handy on those tricky English wickets. Reportedly, he was contemplating giving up the game, and he had quit, the Kiwis would have missed him for sure. His right-arm medium pace will come in handy too.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates