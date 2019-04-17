World Cup flashback: Rains ruin India's chase

cricket

It ultimately boiled down to four runs off the last ball. When Steve Waugh dropped Javagal Srinath at long on, Venkatapathy Raju, who was the batsman at the other end, punched the air as he attempted the third run hoping for a tie

Tom Moody and Dean Jones during the 1992 World Cup v India. Pic/Getty Images

It was edge-of-the-seat excitement as Australia scampered to a one-run victory over India at the Gabba in the 1992 World Cup. Opting to bat, Kapil Dev dismissed Australian openers Mark Taylor (13) and Geoff Marsh (8) early in the innings.

Dean Jones (90) and David Boon (43) rebuilt the Australian innings with a 71-run third-wicket partnership that helped the hosts post 237-9 in their 50 overs. The Indians were off-colour in their chase to begin with as Ravi Shastri scored 25 off 67 balls. India were 45-1 in 16.4 overs when rain stopped play.

On resumption, three overs were deducted while there was a reduction of just two runs in the revised target, as per the rules then. India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin smashed a stylish 93, while Sanjay Manjrekar gave him good company with 47. Their run outs changed the complexion of the game.

Figured out

Jeff Crowe had captained New Zealand in only one Test before he went on to lead them in the 1987 World Cup held in India, Pakistan.

Did you know?

India had lost four times to Australia in World Cup matches before eventually beating them in the 2011 quarter-final at Motera, Ahmedabad. India lost to Australia at the Wankhede in 1996, The Oval in 1999 and matches at Centurion and Jo'burg during the 2003 edition.

Player to watch: Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff made his way into the Australian team for the World Cup after the selectors decided not to include their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood due to fitness concerns. The left-arm pacer may be just six ODIs old, but there is no doubt about his ability to swing matches in Australia's favour. His knack of taking early wickets can come in handy for the five-time champs.

