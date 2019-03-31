World Cup flashback: South Africa choke in a low-scoring thriller against England

cricket

World Cup memory

SA choke in low-scoring thriller

South Africa should have been comfortable victors in this low-scoring league match against England at the 2011 World Cup. England had came into this match after a shock loss against Ireland.

Chasing England's 171 all out, the Proteas were cruising towards their third successive victory, at 124-3 in the 32nd over. With only 48 required off more than 18 overs and seven wickets in hand, the match looked done and dusted before England pacer James Anderson disturbed AB de Villiers's furniture. Anderson's reverse swing broke the back of SA's middle-order as wickets began to fall in a heap. The Africans tumbled from 124-3 to 127-7.

Dale Steyn (20) put up a crucial 33-run stand with Morne van Wyk (13) to take his team close to victory at 160-7 before the latter was bowled by Tim Bresnan in the 47th over. Stuart Broad (4-15) claimed two wickets in four balls to clean up the tail and ensure victory by six runs. Earlier, Ravi Bopara and Jonathan Trott put on 99 runs for the fourth wicket to help England recover from 15-3. However, their lower-order failed to negotiate SA leg-spinner Imran Tahir (4-38).

Figured out

India pacer Chetan Sharma will always be known as the first bowler to take a hat-trick at the World Cup. However, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga holds the unique record of claiming two hat-tricks at the quadrennial showpiece event — against South Africa in 2007 and versus Kenya in 2011.

Did you know?

Pakistan's Imran Khan returned to international cricket in 1988 after a request from then Pakistan President General Zia-Ul-Haq. Imran had announced his retirement the previous year. The decision worked wonders for Pakistan as the all-rounder led the nation to their first-ever World Cup success in 1992.

Player to watch

Babar Azam

Babar Azam's recent show in the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 makes him a definite dangerman at this year's World Cup. The right hander piled up 335 runs in 11 matches, including three 50s at an average of 30.45. Azam, 24, who is often compared to India skipper Virat Kohli for his prolific batting skills, has an average of over 51, with eight centuries and 10 fifties to his name in ODIs.

