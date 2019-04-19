World Cup flashback: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami demolish Pakistan in 2015

cricket

Though the match did not live up to the hype and hoopla with India winning comprehensively by 76 runs, the cricket world's biggest showdown witnessed some fine individual performances nevertheless

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century v Pakistan in Adelaide

India couldn't have asked for a perfect occasion to get into the groove for the 2015 World Cup with an opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Adelaide. Though the match did not live up to the hype and hoopla with India winning comprehensively by 76 runs, the cricket world's biggest showdown witnessed some fine individual performances nevertheless.

Opting to bat, India opener Shikhar Dhawan (73) provided a rollicking start. Virat Kohli further exploited the hapless Pakistan attack with a fine knock of 107 that was worthy of the Man of the Match award.

Dhawan and Kohli put on 129 runs for the second wicket. Kohli and Suresh Raina (74) ensured India's momentum was not affected after Dhawan's run out as they stitched a 110-run third wicket partnership. It helped India propel to 300-7 in 50 overs. Sohail Khan was the pick of the Pakistani pacers with 5-55. Except skipper Mishab-ul-Haq (76) and opener Ahmed Shahzad (47), the rest of the Pakistani batsmen couldn't cope with World Cup debutant Mohammed Shami's fiery pace. Shami's figures of 9-1-35-4 left Pakistan in shambles as they were bowled out for 224 in 47 overs.



Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Did you know?

Bangladesh is the only full-member ICC team to be bowled out twice under 100 in a World Cup. During the 2011 edition, they were bundled out cheaply by West Indies (for 58) and the South Africans (for 78).

Figured out

Sachin Tendulkar reached 18,000 runs in his 451st ODI with a single off Australia pacer Brett Lee. The feat was achieved en route his 53-run knock during India's World Cup quarter-final match against Australia at Motera in 2011.

Player to watch: Shaheen Afridi

The six-and-a-half foot left-arm pacer has already made the cricketing world sit up and take notice with his 44 international wickets across all three formats since his debut last year. Shaheen Afridi, younger brother of Riaz, is one of Pakistan's biggest hopes in the pace department in the absence of Mohammad Amir, who has been ignored for the World Cup. He has given a glimpse of how dangerous he can be in pace-friendly English conditions after he troubled the Australian batsmen on the docile UAE pitches recently.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates