World Cup flashback: When mighty Australians struggled against Scotland

cricket

Left-arm pacer Asim Butt struck first to dismiss Adam Gilchrist with only 17 on board. Opener Mark Waugh and one-drop Ricky Ponting put their heads down to produce an 84-run second wicket stand in nearly 22 overs

Mark Waugh during his 67 against Scotland at Worcester in 1999

The Australia v Scotland pre-match build-up did not include any talk of an upset in the 1999 World Cup and the eventual champions led by Steve Waugh, did win their New Road tie on May 16. However, Australia couldn't call it a smooth ride especially when it came to surpassing Scotland's World Cup debut total of 181-7. Mr Extras was top scorer with 39 and Scotland were helped by an entertaining 62-run partnership in 57 balls by George Hamilton and James Brinkley.

Left-arm pacer Asim Butt struck first to dismiss Adam Gilchrist with only 17 on board. Opener Mark Waugh and one-drop Ricky Ponting put their heads down to produce an 84-run second wicket stand in nearly 22 overs.

A running catch from Mike Allingham at midwicket off John Blain sent Ponting back for 33 before Darren Lehmann was bowled by off-spinner Nick Dyer for a duck. Steve and Mark Waugh then put on 40 for the fourth wicket, but Mark (67) was dismissed in the 36th over - caught and bowled by Dyer for 67. Steve (49 not out) and Michael Bevan (11 not out) saw Australia home with 31 balls to spare.



Sachin Tendulkar's century went in vain against South Africa in the 2011 World Cup

Did you know?

India were finally able beat South Africa in a World Cup fixture at Melbourne in 2015 after three defeats - Adelaide 1992, Hove 1999 and Nagpur in 2011. There were some significant batting performances in each of those three defeats. Mohammed Azharuddin sizzled with a 77-ball 79 in the first game, Sourav Ganguly battled his way to 97 at Hove in 1999 while Sachin Tendulkar's 111 went in vain in 2011.



Herschelle Gibbs

Figured out

South Africa were the only team to achieve two 10-wicket victories in the 2003 World Cup. They first surpassed Kenya's 140 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on February 12 through Herschelle Gibbs (87) and Gary Kirsten (52) while Bangladesh's 108 was overhauled by the same pair of opening batsmen at Bloemfontein 10 days later.

Player to watch: Alex Hales

Alex Hales has been an integral part of England's No. 1 ranking journey in ODI cricket. The opener, who has scored 2419 runs at 37.79, didn't get many opportunities to showcase his skills in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against West Indies where he scored 105 runs in two innings. However, England's opponents know what Hales can do to their bowling attack when he is song. The Aussies in particular won't forget his 92-ball 147 that helped England thrash them by 242 runs in the ODI series at Nottingham last June.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates