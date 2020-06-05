Six movies and documentaries to watch this World Environment Day

It's time to binge with a purpose! World Environment Day is here and it's #TimeForNature. What better way to increase awareness than binge-ing on these immersive documentaries and movies on Disney+ Hotstar Premium? Here's a list you can't resist:

Into The Okavango (2019)

The Okavango Basin, a vital source of water, is now under siege due to increasing pressure from human activity. A team of modern-day explorers is determined to save the Okavango Delta, one of our planet's last wetland wildernesses.

Diving with Dolphins (2020)

Diving with Dolphins, a behind-the-scenes documentary, is an exhilarating look at the adventurous cinematographers that made Dolphin Reef. From wave surfing with dolphins in South Africa to dancing with humpback whales in Hawaii, filmmakers of Dolphin Reef go to great lengths - and depths - to shed new light on the ocean's mysteries.

Wings of Life aka Pollen (2011)

Wings of Life presents the unsung heroes of the global food chain. You will witness, as never before, fantastic journeys that are full of wonder, drama, and beauty.

In the Footsteps of Elephant (2020)

In the Footsteps of Elephant follows filmmakers as they capture the epic journey of African elephants across the Kalahari Desert for Disneynature's Elephant.

Chimpanzee (2012)

Disneynature ventures deep into the forests of Africa with Chimpanzee, a new True Life Adventure of an adorable baby chimp named Oscar, and his entertaining approach to life in a remarkable story of family bonds and individual triumph.

India's Jungle Heroes (2020)

A hyena chased by frightened villagers; a reptile invades a city home. Later, a lost leopard cub reunites with her mom after being separated.

This World Environment Day, tune in to Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

