Wriddhiman Saha and wife Romi celebrate daughter Anvi's fifth birthday

India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha tweeted this picture with wife Romi and daughter Anvi, who turned five yesterday. "It feel like it was just yesterday when she was born and now she is five. Happy Birthday to our little angel Anvi, my love my strength. Thank you @Romimitra. I feel content (sic)," he wrote.

In March, Wriddhiman, playing for Mohun Bagan against Bengal Nagpur Railways (BNR) at the Kalighat ground scored an unbeaten 102 off 20 balls with the green and maroon brigade chasing down a target of 152 in only seven overs in a JC Mukherjee Trophy game.

His innings had 14 sixes and four boundaries apart from two singles. Wriddhiman finished the match in the seventh over hitting medium pacer Aman Prosad for six sixes. However the over yielded 37 runs as he bowled a wide delivery. The final six brought up the India Test specialist' hundred.

