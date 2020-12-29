Year-ender 2020: Controversial statements by Mumbai personalities

The year 2020 gave us many things to talk about and listen to. The many jarring events this year kept us on the edge of our seats; alert and engaged. Mumbai had a lot to contribute to this year being momentous as ome of the biggest personalities of Mumbai said some of the most controversial or buzz-worthy things.

We have enlisted 10 such quotes from Mumbai personalities.

Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

“Yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you,” said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray on BJP

“My upbringing and my Hindutva do not allow me such bad conduct. In the BJP, vikruti (distorted mentality) has replaced sanskriti (culture),” said Shiv Sena chief.

Uddhav Thackeray to BJP

“Your Hindutva is about banging the plates and ringing bells to beat Coronavirus. Will you tell us to do money tricks and somersault tomorrow?" Maharashtra CM said.

Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath's visit to Mumbai

I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut on Karachi Sweets row

"If Karachi comes to India, then we will welcome it. First, bring back the part of Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan. We will go to Karachi later," said Sanjay Raut.

Kangana Ranaut on Uddhav Thackeray

"Uddhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken; tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same," said actor Kangana Ranaut.

Urmila Matondkar on joining Shiv Sena

"I'm a Hindu by birth and karma. The religion is in the mind and faith and it cannot be a subject for a roadside talk. I can talk a lot about Hindu religion because I have read vastly about it,” said actor-politician Urmila Matondkar.

Kangana Ranut on Shiv Sena

“The ideology on which Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had built Shiv Sena, today they have sold that ideology for power and have become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena.”

Arnab Goswami after securing bail in abetment to suicide case

"Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me. You lost. You have been defeated," said Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami to Uddhav Thackeray

“I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me on issues I disagree with him.”

