Year-ender 2020: Eat, sleep, workout, repeat; here's how B-town celebs invented new ways to stay fit

In March, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown brought life to a standstill across the world. Even the entertainment industry came to a grinding halt. With the celebrities locked up in their houses, they converted their houses into makeshift gyms, utilising every space available at home from the balcony to terrace and even home gardens to pack a punch.

While the sizzling ladies - like Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet Singh took the help of sofas and lounges, the others like Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora preferred the traditional yoga to keep them fit and fines. Needless to say, the boys did not like to stay behind as we saw Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Malhotra bombarding their Instagram profiles with their workout pictures and regimes that are certain to keep anyone motivated.

As we bid adieu to 2020, take a look at how Bollywood kept the workout train on the track during the stressful times.

1) Rakul Preet Singh:

What happens when you don't have a treadmill or gym equipment at home? Do what Rakul Preet Singh does. The De De Pyaar De actress used her sofa to work out as the gyms are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here's another one:

2) Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shroff and fitness are synonyms of each other. Due to the lockdown, the actor could not take a trip to his gym, so he converted his house into one. The star regularly shared videos of himself working out on the terrace on a breezy evening.

For example, in this video he can be seen wearing track pants, giving fans a peek of his toned abs. "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice (sic)", he wrote.

3) Shraddha Kapoor:

The Aashiqui 2 star made the best use of her terrace. During the lockdown, she inspired her fans by sharing videos of her workout sessions during the lockdown.

4) Malaika Arora:

We are talking about fitness, and dare we do not mention Malaika Arora in the list? Impossible. The 46-year-old actress is the epitome of fitness. Even coronavirus could not stop the diva from burning her calories. With the fitness studios closed, Malaika found a unique way of flexing her muscles by working out inside the comfort of her home.

The actress painted her Instagram profile with videos of herself performing yoga. And not just that, she also educated her fans about various asanas and its importance.

5) Kangana Ranaut:

When the government imposed the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut found herself nestled in the hills of Himalayas. She made the best use of her family house in Manali burning the calories by using some very good "juggad (hack)" techniques. Take a look:

Here's one more:

7) Shilpa Shetty:

From the house of Shilpa Shetty, we bring you another (good) example of "juggad". With the closure of gyms, she converted her stairs into gym equipment. She shared this video in which she can be flexing her legs using a staircase.

6) Katrina Kaif

When the whole world was asked to stay and work from home, Katrina took it rather seriously and differently. She started working out at home! Katrina shared videos of herself working out with her buddy and trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

8) Vicky Kaushal

While the others converted their homes into gyms, the Uri actor brought the whole gym to his house. The Uri actor shared this picture on his Instagram account with the caption, "Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking (sic)".

9) Milind Soman

Using home furniture and gym equipment is too mainstream for Milind Soman. He used his wife Ankita Konwar to burn some calories! No, we aren't joking. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he was seen doing push-ups with Ankita seated on his back.

If the above video does not inspire you, have a look at this one. In another video posted by Soman, his 81-year old mother can be seen exercising together with him. Milind Soman is known for his fitness. But it seems sturdiness runs in his blood.

10) Preity Zinta:

Even using humans is too mainstream for Preity Zinta! So how about animals? The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress also invented a unique way of working out. Because, using her pet pup, Bruno, as a weight while performing bicep curls. The actress claims this workout increases jaw strength in dogs! Preity shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she can be seen trying to work out with her dog

