Year-ender 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora - 10 celebs who made stunning sartorial choices in 2020

Fashion has always been an important aspect in Bollywood and while 2020 didn't give our B-towners much of an opportunity to dress up and step out, it still wasn't the dreariest year, style-wise. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, among others, gave us several sartorially-pleasing moments despite the pandemic, all the while keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

So, here are 10 of our most-favourite looks by Bollywood divas that pushed coronavirus to the backs of our minds, at least temporarily!

Malaika Arora's silver-grey lehenga

Malaika Arora has always been sartorially-inclined and anything she wears, she carries off beautifully. Case in point, this exquisite silver-grey lehenga by Manish Malhotra that made Malla look straight out of an Indian fairytale.

Sara Ali Khan's candy floss gown

Whose name pops into your mind when you think of youthful fashion? For us, it's Sara Ali Khan. The 25-year-old actress is all about young, chic, vibrant style, and all her fashion choices make her stand out in a crowd. Take this baby pink cotton candy gown, for instance!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity style

Kareena Kapoor Khan is, hands down, the queen of maternity fashion. She led the way when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, and now once again, Bebo has shown us that pregnancy style needn't be dull or boring. The Good Newwz actress not only works through pregnancy, but she does it in style!

Anushka Sharma's peach dungarees

Another expectant Bollywood mum who's been making heads turn with her pregnancy fashion is Anushka Sharma. While the actress hasn't made too many public appearances this year, she still remains one of our favourite style icons. And these endearing photos of Anushka in her cute peach dungarees paired with white sneakers remind us of sunshine and happy times!

Alia Bhatt's flowy pink gown

Alia Bhatt's dreamy pink and yellow Georges Hobeika gown made us swoon. The Raazi actress wore the gorgeous number to an awards function this year, and we can't get over its satiny smoothness! With a thigh-high slit and a cascading sleeve on one side, Alia looked exquisite in her minimalistic avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor's sunshine yellow skirt

An actress whose style we can easily get with is none other than Shraddha Kapoor. The Chhichhore actress's style sense is easy, effortless and chic, and something that even a fashion-loving college girl can carry off. For instance, this Judy Zhang creation; now, isn't that the cutest outfit?

Disha Patani's sexy maroon minidress

Disha's style sense is all about 'if you got it, you gotta flaunt it!' And boy, does she got it! Disha Patani wore this snug maroon minidress at her film Malang's success party and kept it chic and simple with just a pair of black heels to add more oomph to her look.

Sonakshi Sinha's boss lady pantsuit

There's Sonakshi's on-screen coy persona as Rajjo, and then there's this. Exuding boss lady vibes in a white pantsuit and black corset top, Sonakshi Sinha is all things bold and beautiful. Teamed with dainty jewellery and stick-straight hair, Sona does it just right in this Studio NK suit.

Deepika Padukone's checks and stripes

Deepika Padukone couldn't be far behind when it comes to stunning sartorial choices, right? The actress wore this checked and striped outfit at an awards function, and it's just so prim and proper that we adore it! Dippy complemented her neat look with a pair of socks and pumps, a pink handbag, and a slick ponytail, giving us high-society British vibes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fabulous black sari

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked this utterly gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari at an event in Mumbai earlier this year. This 'three-piece corset sari with prominent pleating and a sheer silk sculpted collar hood' is so exquisite that we simply can't take our eyes off it!

Which of these 10 looks did you like most?

